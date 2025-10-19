A.J. Brown’s touchdown gives Eagles an early lead

A.J. Brown scored his second touchdown of the season, his first since Sept. 21 against the Rams when he had his only 100-yard game of the season.

The Eagles receiver caught a 37-yard pass from Jalen Hurts, giving his team an early 7-0 lead. He beat safety Joshua Metellus for an easy touchdown.

The Eagles drove 75 yards in 12 plays, going for it on fourth down at their own 45. Hurts scored on a tush push that gained the needed yard.

Hurts went 3-for-3 for 39 yards and the touchdown.

Saquon Barkley ran for 25 yards on five carries.