A.J. Terrell, Falcons agree on four-year extension

  
Published August 22, 2024 08:41 AM

Cornerback A.J. Terrell will head into his fifth NFL season with a contract extension in his pocket.

According to multiple reports, Terrell has agreed to a four-year extension with the Falcons. The pact is worth up to $81 million and includes $65.8 million in guarantees.

The average annual salary of the new years is second to Packers star Jaire Alexander among cornerbacks. It’s also the most guaranteed money included for a cornerback on a four-year deal. Terrell has a base salary of $12.344 million this year under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Terrell was a 2020 first-round pick in Atlanta and he’s started all 61 games that he’s played in the NFL. He has 247 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, a sack, and a fumble recovery over the course of his time with the Falcons.