A.J. Terrell is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 12

  
Published November 22, 2024 11:13 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is their Community MVP for Week 12.

Terrell hosted his first “Crownucopia” event in Atlanta last week and distributed 200 gift bags filled with culturally inclusive hair and personal care items to families experiencing homelessness around the Atlanta area. He also hosted a Thanksgiving-themed dinner at My Sister’s House at the Atlanta Mission.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the NFLPA for the work that the A.J. Terrell Jr. Foundation is doing to serve communities in and around Atlanta,” Terrell said in a statement. “This means so much to me because Atlanta isn’t just where I work — it’s where I grew up. My parents and siblings are still here, and now I’m raising my kids here, too. Atlanta has always been home, and it always will be.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Terrell’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.