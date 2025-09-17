 Skip navigation
A.J. Terrell week-to-week with hamstring injury

  
Published September 17, 2025 11:57 AM

The Falcons may be without one of their top defensive players for a bit.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that cornerback A.J. Terrell is week-to-week with the hamstring injury he suffered during the Week 2 win over the Vikings.

We’ll see how it goes,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “Obviously, those hamstrings are tricky.”

Morris noted that if Terrell is not able to play in Week 3 against the Panthers, then the club will have some competition to see who will take his place. Dee Alford, Clark Phillips, Natrone Brooks, and CJ Henderson could be options to take over at the position.

The Falcons’ first full injury report of Week 3 will be out later on Wednesday.