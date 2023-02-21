 Skip navigation
A Stefon Diggs trade would come with a major cap charge for the Bills

  
Published February 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move.

Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, posting a photoshopped image of Stefon in a Cowboys uniform or cryptic tweets from Stefon himself , some are wondering what will happen next.

Although nothing can be ruled out, there’s one major complication that didn’t apply when the Vikings traded Diggs in 2020. Given the contract that Diggs received last year, a trade before June 1 would trigger a cap charge for the Bills of $34.775 million.

The other problem is that the Bills don’t really have any other high-end receivers. They could try to sign one or trade for one, or they could try to get one on the draft.

But they have one. It makes far more sense to make him happy than to move on after only 50 regular-season games.

Then again, any team that acquires a player who became sufficiently unhappy to seek a trade could become that unhappy again. That could be what the Bills are dealing with, and it could be that the two sides have no choice but to try to make it work.

They should be able to make it work. Stefon is a good-hearted person who desperately wants to win. And he may be wondering whether others in the organization want to win as badly as he does.