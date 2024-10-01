A Tyreek Hill trade from Dolphins back to Chiefs would not be easy to pull off

After starting 11-4 last year, the Dolphins have gone 1-7. They’ve struggled at quarterback without Tua Tagovailoa. (In fairness, the offense wasn’t exactly zooming around like a Ferrari before Tua’s concussion.)

With the Chiefs suddenly in need of a new No. 1 receiver and with receiver Tyreek Hill visibly upset on the sideline late in Monday night’s ugly loss to the Titans, the idea is percolating that the Dolphins could/should just trade Hill back to the Chiefs.

Although Hill’s post-game comments, if he even spoke to reporters, have not yet surfaced, coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Hill’s garbage-time frustrations.

“I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody,” McDaniel told reporters. “A lot of times guys can be yelling at — he’s a leader and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room there’s a lot of guys challenging each other and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of for sure.”

Hill might have already passed judgment on what the 2024 Dolphins are “made of.” And he might see a path toward getting another ring, while helping the Chiefs get their third in a row, by going back to Kansas City.

Beyond the trade compensation necessary to undo a deal that had the the Dolphins give the Chiefs a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick to get him in 2022, Miami would be taking on a large 2025 cap hit if they trade Hill now: $41.8 million.

They also will have paid him an extra $24 million in August for however many games he’d play before a trade. (The deadline arrives the Tuesday after Week 9.)

While it’s not impossible, the Chiefs would have to give up plenty to justify the financial ramifications for the Dolphins. And they’re already dealing with major potential financial ramifications resulting from Tua’s still-new contract, which carries no protections for the team regarding future concussions.

The Chiefs traded Hill away for a reason. They might not be inclined to offer the Dolphins the kind of package that would get them to part ways with the man who is still their best player.

So while it’s fun to connect dots, it won’t be fun for the Dolphins to eat all that cash and cap space. And it won’t be fun for the Chiefs to give up what they’d have to surrender to bring him back.