Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Aaron Glenn confident Tyrod Taylor will be ready for Week 1

  
Published August 23, 2025 08:08 AM

Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had his knee scoped earlier this month and his availability for the start of the regular season has been in question for the last couple of weeks.

After Friday night’s preseason finale, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about the outlook for Taylor for the Jets’ game against the Steelers. Glenn didn’t share when Taylor will return to practice, but he did express his belief that the veteran will be available on September 7.

“I can’t tell you that, but I’m confident he’ll be ready for Week 1,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team.

The other in-house backup options to Justin Fields are Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. Cook started on Friday and went 13-of-19 with an interception and Martinez was 7-of-14 for 86 yards and an interception. Neither player has any regular season experience and the Jets worked out C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman recently, so the team could make a move for a more seasoned option should they start to have any doubts about Taylor’s health in the coming days.