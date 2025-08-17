 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn: Jets’ “sloppy” offense “wasn’t good enough” vs. Giants

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:00 PM

It’s a good thing for the Jets that the annual preseason game against the Giants no longer has the Snoopy trophy up for grabs. On Saturday night, the Giants won easily, 31-12.

The word of the night for first-year head coach Aaron Glenn was “sloppy.” That’s what he said at halftime, and that’s what he said after the game.

Sloppy. Undisciplined.

Specifically asked about quarterback Justin Field, Glenn said this, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com: “I don’t want to say the same thing over and over. Our offense, in general, wasn’t good enough.”

Fields completed one of five passes for only four yards. He had one rushing attempt for five yards. He handled two drives, resulting in a punt and a field goal.

There’s no quarterback competition for the Jets, where Fields is the unquestioned starter. Especially with Tyrod Taylor currently injured. Still, at some point, sloppiness will have consequences.