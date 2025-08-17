Aaron Glenn: Jets’ “sloppy” offense “wasn’t good enough” vs. Giants

It’s a good thing for the Jets that the annual preseason game against the Giants no longer has the Snoopy trophy up for grabs. On Saturday night, the Giants won easily, 31-12.

The word of the night for first-year head coach Aaron Glenn was “sloppy.” That’s what he said at halftime, and that’s what he said after the game.

Sloppy. Undisciplined.

Specifically asked about quarterback Justin Field, Glenn said this, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com: “I don’t want to say the same thing over and over. Our offense, in general, wasn’t good enough.”

Fields completed one of five passes for only four yards. He had one rushing attempt for five yards. He handled two drives, resulting in a punt and a field goal.

There’s no quarterback competition for the Jets, where Fields is the unquestioned starter. Especially with Tyrod Taylor currently injured. Still, at some point, sloppiness will have consequences.