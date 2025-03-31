 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Aaron Glenn: Justin Fields is ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback

  
Published March 31, 2025 07:14 AM

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey sang the praises of quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday and the team’s head coach is doing the same thing.

Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets this offseason and head coach Aaron Glenn believes that the quarterback’s third NFL stop will prove to be the one where everything comes together. While speaking to Judy Battista of NFL Media on Sunday, Glenn said he believes Fields will turn out to be the kind of player that led to him being drafted 11th overall in 2021.

“He has a quiet confidence about himself,” Glenn said. “He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that’s dynamic not just in college but the NFL, as well. I just think he’s ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he’s going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there.”

In addition to having Glenn and Mougey in their jobs for the first time, the Jets have Tanner Engstrand in his debut season as an offensive coordinator. If Fields can come through as Glenn predicted, their tenures with the Jets will get off on the right foot.