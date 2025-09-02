Aaron Glenn on Aaron Rodgers’ departure: It’s not relevant to right now

Aaron Glenn has spurned Aaron Rodgers-related questions since he took the job in February, and in one of his first moves, his decision to move on from the star quarterback. The Jets first-year head coach again brushed off questions about Rodgers ahead of their meeting on the field Sunday.

“It’s not relevant to right now,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Rodgers spent two years in New York, playing only four plays in 2023 before a season-ending Achilles injury. The Jets went 5-12 with Rodgers last season as he passed for 3,897 yards and threw 28 touchdowns.

The Jets opted to sign Justin Fields in free agency, while Rodgers left for Pittsburgh.

Rodgers has criticized Glenn for how he handled the decision, with Rodgers complaining of having to fly cross country on his “own dime” to hear the news.

“That’s been gone, so I’m not going to answer questions about guys that aren’t here and what I saw,” Glenn said Tuesday. “Right now, I’m looking at what our guys can do.”

Glenn watched every offensive play from 2024, with Rodgers at quarterback for 97 percent of those, and he probably rewatched them since to prepare for Rodgers this week. But Glenn would not bite on what he has seen from the four-time league MVP.

“Just like I said, I’m not going to sit there and answer questions on what I saw back then,” Glenn said.

Glenn, though, did call Rodgers “a future Hall of Famer, we all know that, so he’s going to cause problems no matter what.”