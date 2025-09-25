Aaron Glenn on viral sideline video: I’m always gonna be me

The Jets did not win last week’s matchup with the Buccaneers.

But New York did make one of the league’s most electric plays of the week, blocking a late Bucs field goal and returning it for a touchdown.

That also resulted in Jets head coach Aaron Glenn going viral for his sideline dance moves during and after the play.

In his Thursday press conference, Glenn said that’s just who he is.

“Here’s what I do know … I’m gonna always be me,” Glenn said, via SNY. “And listen, these guys need someone that’s going to show that they believe in them, that’s going to show they’re proud of them when they make plays.

“I’ll tell you what, if I probably didn’t do that, my wife and kids would’ve said, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on with you?’ And I’m glad that I’m gonna never be fake. I’m always gonna be me. Some people like it, some people don’t — it doesn’t matter. But I’m glad that people did see me, my authentic self, no matter what. And I don’t know what it means [if someone said], ‘The head coach is supposed to act like that?’ How is the head coach supposed to act? I don’t know. But it was good. It was good.”

Glenn and the Jets will try to get their first win of the season on Monday night against the division-rival Dolphins.