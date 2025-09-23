 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falconshilliard_250923.jpg
Florio: ATL ‘rearranging deck chairs on Titanic’
nbc_pft_findawaytowin_250923.jpg
Campbell commends Lions for finding a way to win
nbc_pft_selfscout_250923.jpg
Why self-scouting is so vital to NFL teams

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Aaron Glenn on Week 4 QB: I want to know exactly where Justin Fields is at

  
Published September 23, 2025 08:22 AM

Jets quarterback Justin Fields missed Week 3’s loss to the Buccaneers because of a concussion and it’s unclear if he’ll be back for their Week 4 game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said at a Monday press conference that he didn’t have updated information on where Fields is in terms of clearing the concussion protocol and that information will be necessary to figuring out whether Tyrod Taylor will be making another start this week.

“Justin came in as our starter and he’s been our starter, so listen Tyrod was the back up,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “So, I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin is at. I don’t want to say anything until I know that Justin is cleared, so once Justin is cleared I will let you know exactly where we’re going.”

Fields had a strong game in the season-opening loss to the Steelers, but struggled against the Bills before getting hurt in Week 2. Taylor was 26-of-36 for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against the Bucs. He also lost a fumble on a sack in the 29-27 loss.