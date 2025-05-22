 Skip navigation
Aaron Glenn: Plan is to get Garrett Wilson the ball as much as possible

  
Published May 22, 2025 06:49 AM

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in the market for a contract extension and head coach Aaron Glenn’s plans for the wideout are unlikely to have him scaling back his demands at the negotiating table.

Glenn said on Wednesday that the lesson he’s learned about Wilson since being hired in January is that he wants to “get him the ball as much as possible” during the 2025 season. That’s an approach that suits Wilson just fine

“It makes me feel great,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “That’s my mindset — whatever I’m going to be a part of as far as the philosophy, I’ll be prepped for that. So to hear that, I’ve got to get my body ready, get on the same page with Justin [Fields], clean up my details. That’s awesome to hear but there’s a lot of stuff that comes with it that sparks in my head, too.”

Fields was the quarterback at Ohio State when Wilson began building the resume that made him a first-round pick and the Jets are hoping that their reunion will spark big things from both players at this level as well. That wouldn’t do anything to lower Wilson’s price tag, but no one with the Jets will be complaining if it also means more wins.