Aaron Glenn says Xavier Gipson’s release was not a message, though it felt like one

Xavier Gipson fumbled a kickoff at the New York 22-yard line early in the fourth quarter, and the Steelers converted the turnover into a touchdown and a 31-26 lead.

The Jets released Gipson on Wednesday, sending a message even if that wasn’t coach Aaron Glenn’s intent with the move.

“I want it to be known that the decisions that are made are not rash decisions and never based off one incident, and I’ll keep it at that,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Xavier’s a really good player -- he’s going to play in this league -- but I thought it was time for us to move on in another direction. So I’ll leave it at that.”

Glenn has made it clear that “there’s accountability in everything we do,” a mantra he reiterated again Wednesday.

“You will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games, if you’re going to cause issues like that,” Glenn said.

Gipson fumbled 10 times in his two-plus seasons with the Jets.

They signed Isaiah Williams of the Bengals’ practice squad in a corresponding move. Williams or rookie Jamaal Pritchett, who is on the practice squad, will handle return duties this week with primary kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu unlikely to play with a hamstring injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game.