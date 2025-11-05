Aaron Glenn: This will be a team Jets fans will be proud of

The Jets’ 1-7 start to the season pretty much ensured that the team’s playoff drought will hit 15 seasons and Tuesday’s trades of cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for packages that included three first-round picks opened the door to more losing as they try to build a more competitive roster.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said at his press conference that it was an “intense day” around the facility and that they did not go into the season planning to part ways with either player. Glenn echoed General Manager Darren Mougey’s comments from Tuesday about the team getting offers that were too good to pass up and that he didn’t want to make “make too much of a deal about it because the players know this is a league of change.”

Glenn was also asked about his message to Jets fans who have been waiting a long time to see a winning team and think it may be further away as a result of Tuesday’s moves.

“I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of,” Glenn said. “But again, I’ve never said that we’re going to be proud of them right now. At some point, I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. I still stick with that. I will still say that. This is a team that the fans will be proud of. I’m not going to get into the patience and all that type of crap that you always hear, but I will tell you this - our guys are working, we’re going to continue to work, and I’m going to stand by that statement. I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. Don’t let go of the rope, you’ve heard me say that before, and just continue to watch us work.”

The next chance to watch the Jets work will come against the Browns on Sunday and a lot of observers will likely spend the day wondering what the team is going to look like in the next few years rather than focusing on the present situation.