Aaron Glenn waiting to evaluate Lions in pads, not “when you’re in your underwear”

  
Published June 3, 2024 03:27 PM

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn offered a simple explanation of why Organized Team Activities are not the time to evaluate players.

Glenn was asked whether Brodric Martin, a defensive tackle who played only 28 snaps as a rookie last season, is ready to be a more significant contributor this year. Glenn said he can’t judge that until he sees what Martin looks like in pads with live blocking and tackling, rather than during non-contact OTAs.

“Listen, I know there’s going to be a lot of questions and a lot of guys asking, ‘Well, has he improved?’” Glenn said, via MLive.com. “Well, we don’t have pads on. So, when you’re in your underwear, it’s not telling anybody anything.”

Martin appears to be in much better shape than he was last year, and he has credited veteran teammates with helping him with his offseason training, both physically and in his mental approach to the game. He also said he feels like the game is slowing down for him after his head was spinning last year.

But as Glenn notes, that only goes so far in OTAs. He needs to show what he can do when the pads come on.