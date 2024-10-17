Aaron Jones returned to limited work Thursday

Vikings running back Aaron Jones said Wednesday he hoped to return to practice Thursday. He did just that today.

Jones had a limited session as he rehabs his right hamstring injury.

He said he originally felt tightness in his right hip during pregame warmups before the Week 5 game. He made a leaping catch on the second possession and left the game after two more carries.

The Vikings were off last week.

Jones has 88 touches for 517 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (shoulder) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder) were the only other changes to the practice report Thursday, as they also returned to limited work after missing Wednesday.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) remained out of practice.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (back) again were limited as they try to work their way back onto the active roster.

Safety Theo Jackson (hand) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) remained full participants.