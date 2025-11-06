 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones returns to Vikings practice

  
Published November 6, 2025 04:55 PM

Vikings running back Aaron Jones took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Jones participated in practice on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday. Jones is listed with shoulder and toe injuries, but said last Sunday that he expects to play against the Ravens in Week 10.

The Vikings also got upgraded participation from guard Will Fries (calf), safety Josh Metellus (foot), and safety Theo Jackson (concussion). Fries and Metellus were full participants while Jackson got in a limited practice.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was out of practice. That’s been a usual occurrence this season as the team manages his health. Cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) remained out of practice.