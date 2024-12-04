Aaron Rodgers acknowledges absence of public owner support in New York for coach, G.M.

On Tuesday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made more comments to Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk regarding the connection between ownership behavior and football success. On Wednesday, Rodgers acknowledged that ownership of his current team doesn’t do one of the things Rodgers believes owners should do.

“There needs to be a return to hiring the right person at General Manager, head coach and then allowing them to do their job with full backing from the organization,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

He then credited the Lions for publicly supporting coach Dan Campbell during the 2022 season, when things were not going well.

“They need the backing of the ownership, because when that backing is out there — and I’m not talking about privately, I’m talking about privately and publicly — it changes the energy of the entire team,” Rodgers said.

On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked during his midweek press conference whether he believes Jets ownership has been publicly supportive of the key football executives.

“Is that a rhetorical question?” Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com. “I cited an example I’ve seen. There were other examples in Green Bay, both for and maybe not as for whoever was in charge. But I think it’s an important part of ownership to hire the right guys, set the vision and support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down.”

He was asked whether he believes that’s how things are done with the Jets.

“I’ll ask you guys,” Rodgers said, “has there been a lot of public comments? Supportive comments?”

The response by the reporters — not really.

“Yeah, there’s your answer,” Rodgers said.

It’s just the latest step on the path toward an inevitable divorce between the Jets and Rodgers. While he’ll likely make it through the rest of the season (then again, anything can happen), there’s no way he’ll be back next year.