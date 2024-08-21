 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Aaron Rodgers calls this year’s Jets camp “much harder” than last year’s

  
Published August 21, 2024 04:31 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s been through his toughest training camp in years.

Rodgers said Jets coach Robert Saleh has put the players through a much harder camp than they had last year, or that teams including the Packers typically run in today’s NFL. Rodgers sees pros and cons to that approach.

“Camp is much harder this year, and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight years in my career,” Rodgers said. “I knew that, I had a little insight coming into camp, that’s what Robert wanted to do. Some people believe that though it puts more strain on you in training camp, it gets you more ready to play when the season starts, and some people believe the the opposite.”

Rodgers said the starting offense has run about 300 more plays in this camp than last year, and he’s optimistic that they’ll see results from that on the field.

“I like it, it’s been great, you talk to the older guys, not a lot of complaints from any of those guys,” Rodgers said. “Younger guys don’t know any better, so it’s good.”