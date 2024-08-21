Aaron Rodgers calls this year’s Jets camp “much harder” than last year’s

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s been through his toughest training camp in years.

Rodgers said Jets coach Robert Saleh has put the players through a much harder camp than they had last year, or that teams including the Packers typically run in today’s NFL. Rodgers sees pros and cons to that approach.

“Camp is much harder this year, and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight years in my career,” Rodgers said. “I knew that, I had a little insight coming into camp, that’s what Robert wanted to do. Some people believe that though it puts more strain on you in training camp, it gets you more ready to play when the season starts, and some people believe the the opposite.”

Rodgers said the starting offense has run about 300 more plays in this camp than last year, and he’s optimistic that they’ll see results from that on the field.

“I like it, it’s been great, you talk to the older guys, not a lot of complaints from any of those guys,” Rodgers said. “Younger guys don’t know any better, so it’s good.”