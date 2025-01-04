 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers draws $11,255 fine for late hit

  
Published January 4, 2025 04:29 PM

He didn’t get his 500th touchdown pass last Sunday against the Bills. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged from the experience with something very different.

The league has fined Rodgers $11,255 for the late hit that he applied after throwing one of his two interceptions.

Watch the play. It was a cheap, late, frustration-fueled shove.

It’s likely the first time Rodgers ever has been fined. For on-field play, that is.

Rodgers and the Jets host the Dolphins on Sunday in what possibly if not likely will be Rodgers’s last game with the team — and possibly the final NFL game of his career.