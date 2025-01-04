Aaron Rodgers draws $11,255 fine for late hit

He didn’t get his 500th touchdown pass last Sunday against the Bills. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged from the experience with something very different.

The league has fined Rodgers $11,255 for the late hit that he applied after throwing one of his two interceptions.

Watch the play. It was a cheap, late, frustration-fueled shove.

It’s likely the first time Rodgers ever has been fined. For on-field play, that is.

Rodgers and the Jets host the Dolphins on Sunday in what possibly if not likely will be Rodgers’s last game with the team — and possibly the final NFL game of his career.