Aaron Rodgers got what he apparently wanted

If Aaron Rodgers wanted to move on from the Jets but wanted the Jets to make the first move, he has gotten what he wanted.

Rodgers will never admit it. He’ll say he wanted to stay. He’ll say they chose to ask him to leave. (At least they said “thank you.”)

It allows Rodgers to spray paint himself as the victim, giving him not only motivation but also an avenue for sticking it to the Jets if/when he thrives with a new team and the Jets continue to be, well, the Jets.

He still hasn’t said anything since Sunday’s report that the Jets will be cutting him. He’s remained silent since the report emerged that they told him both to ditch the weekly Pat McAfee appearances and to fully commit to the entirety of the offseason program.

That’s smart. His potential suitors are watching and listening. They need to think he won’t be a problem, before offering him a spot on the team for 2025.

He’ll have options. He can still play at a high level. But he’ll want to play for a team that he strongly believes will contend.

The Steelers continue to be the best choice. Maybe the only choice. Unless he chooses to wait for a starter with a contender to suffer a serious injury.

In 2023, when he was one of the starters who suffered a serious injury, there would have been plenty of options. In 2024, not so much.

That ultimately could be his plan. Spend the offseason in Egypt or Peru or wherever and then wait to see if the same football gods that popped his Achilles four plays into the 2023 season will part the clouds on a potential fairytale ending with an in-season ACL tear for a franchise quarterback on a short-list Super Bowl contender.

Enter Rodgers. Exit a champion. Unless the Steelers want him, waiting for the planets to align this way seems to be the best play.