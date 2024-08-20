 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers has “no preference” when it comes to playing in preseason finale

  
Published August 20, 2024 05:05 PM

We’ve yet to see Aaron Rodgers in the 2024 preseason. Rodgers doesn’t particularly care if we see him in the third and final game.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday that he has “no preference” on whether he faces the Giants.

Previously, coach Robert Saleh had said his instinct was to not play Rodgers in August. Rodgers responded by saying that was news to him.

He played last preseason, his first with the Jets. Then, four snaps into the regular season, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

The Jets play three games between September 9 and 19 — at San Francisco, at Tennessee, and vs. New England.