Aaron Rodgers has “no preference” when it comes to playing in preseason finale

We’ve yet to see Aaron Rodgers in the 2024 preseason. Rodgers doesn’t particularly care if we see him in the third and final game.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday that he has “no preference” on whether he faces the Giants.

Previously, coach Robert Saleh had said his instinct was to not play Rodgers in August. Rodgers responded by saying that was news to him.

He played last preseason, his first with the Jets. Then, four snaps into the regular season, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

The Jets play three games between September 9 and 19 — at San Francisco, at Tennessee, and vs. New England.