Aaron Rodgers: I haven’t decided on playing in 2025, but Jets would be first option

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to a report about his plans for the 2025 season on Tuesday.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about a report from Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com that he wants to continue playing, but does not want to play for the Jets. Rodgers called the report “100 percent false” and said that the only thing he’s said about the future with the Jets is that he wants to see what the team does in terms of coaching and personnel moves after clearing house this season.

“I’m not jumping off ship, like ‘I definitely want to play, but not in New York,’ Rodgers said. “I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

Rodgers noted that a decision on returning to the Jets isn’t only in his hands and said “it’s been two really beautiful years” with the team despite his torn Achilles in 2023 and the team’s rough results this season.