Report: Aaron Rodgers wants to play in 2025, but not for the Jets

It could be the next shot in the cold war turned hot between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Days after reports emerged that Jets owner Woody Johnson suggested benching Rodgers after a Week 4 loss to the Broncos, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Rodgers, who said 10 days ago that he wants to play in 2025, does not want to play for the Jets in 2025.

And so the foundation is fully in place for Rodgers’s two-pronged, post-bye media blitz. Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk will ask Rodgers about it on Tuesday. Rodgers will grumble and mumble about media leaks before possibly saying something substantive on the question of whether he wants to keep playing for the Jets, in the future or now. Then, on Wednesday, he’ll have his usual press conference, where he might (or might not) be asked pointed and repeated questions about recent developments and reports.

Regardless, it’s becoming more and more clear that it’s over for the Jets and Rodgers. The only remaining question is whether he’ll be placed on injured reserve, whether he’ll be benched, whether he’ll play out the string, and whether he’ll be cut.

With the Giants releasing Daniel Jones, Rodgers might want the same thing — if they’re thinking about benching him. Maybe, in what would be his final act as de facto G.M., Rodgers can get receiver Davante Adams released too.