Aaron Rodgers: It’s not a one-year window for Jets to competitive

  
Published July 21, 2023 07:43 AM

One of the questions that followed the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets earlier this year was how long the quarterback plans to continue playing.

Rodgers hasn’t shared any specific plans in terms of the length of time he’ll be with the Jets, but he offered hints he’s thinking about multiple years. Thursday’s initial press conference of training camp brought another one.

Rodgers mentioned how many players the Jets have in their first few seasons in the NFL and how that gives them an extended window to compete.

“I love being around the young energy, the excitement,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “There’s a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them. . . . When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

The Jets are hoping for instant results from their trade for Rodgers, but their decision to acquire him will look all the better if they get an extended run of success out of the deal.