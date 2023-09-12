Aaron Rodgers leaves with injury on first Jets possession

The Jets’ worst nightmare came to pass a few plays into Aaron Rodgers’ debut.

Rodgers remained down after being sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd on a first down on the Jets’ first offensive possession of the game. Rodgers was attended to on the field briefly and he was then helped off by members of the Jets medical staff.

The exact nature of the injury isn’t known yet, but it appeared to be Rodgers’ lower leg. He dealt with a calf injury early in training camp this summer.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers and completed a pair of passes, but the Jets punted the ball away to end the drive and turn their attention to what happened to Rodgers.