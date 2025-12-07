 Skip navigation
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Rodgers: Maybe everyone will shut the hell up about Mike Tomlin after win

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:37 PM

There was a lot of talk about Mike Tomlin’s future with the Steelers over the last week and one of the team’s former quarterbacks was among those weighing in on the topic.

Ben Roethlisberger said “maybe it’s a clean-house time” after 19 years with Tomlin as the head coach in Pittsburgh and suggested that Tomlin might look at Penn State as his next coaching job. Penn State no longer needs a head coach and the Steelers’ 27-22 win over the Ravens on Sunday led the team’s current quarterback to share his thoughts.

Aaron Rodgers was asked at his press conference what the win means in light of the chatter about whether Tomlin’s time should up.

“Means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week,” Rodgers said.

The win moves the Steelers back into the lead in the AFC North and it leaves them two wins away from ensuring that Tomlin’s streak of never having a losing season continues, but another stumble will likely reignite talk about possible changes in the offseason.