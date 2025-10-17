 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin disagree about whether Steelers called a flea flicker

  
Published October 17, 2025 03:44 AM

In the first quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers handed the ball off to running back Jaylen Warren, who pitched it back to Rodgers for a flea flicker. But Rodgers didn’t have any receivers open and just threw the ball away, then yelled at Warren after the play. Clearly, the Steelers’ offense was not on the same page.

After the game, the Steelers still weren’t on the same page.

When Rodgers was asked about it, he said the play call was not a flea flicker.

“It wasn’t supposed to be a flea flicker. We weren’t on the same page,” Rodgers said.

But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also asked after the game if a flea flicker was called, and Tomlin answered, “It was.”

So what happened? There was clearly a breakdown in communication somewhere between the play that was called into Rodgers’ helmet and the play that was executed on the field, but unless we get further explanation from the Steelers, no one can be completely sure what exactly went wrong on the broken play.