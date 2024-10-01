Aaron Rodgers: My knee is a little swollen

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was moving gingerly near the end of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and he gave an update on his physical condition Tuesday.

Rodgers said he was “banged up” after the game, but didn’t specify any particular part of his body that was bothering him. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he shared more on that front while repeating that nothing he’s dealing with is out of the ordinary during the regular season.

“I’m feeling a little banged up,” Rodgers said. “Took some shots, knee’s a little swollen, but you know just kind of wear-and-tear after Week Four.”

While there doesn’t seem to be doubt about Rodgers’s availability for Sunday’s game in London, the knee could impact his movement inside and outside of the pocket against an aggressive Vikings defense.