 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: My knee is a little swollen

  
Published October 1, 2024 02:28 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was moving gingerly near the end of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and he gave an update on his physical condition Tuesday.

Rodgers said he was “banged up” after the game, but didn’t specify any particular part of his body that was bothering him. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he shared more on that front while repeating that nothing he’s dealing with is out of the ordinary during the regular season.

“I’m feeling a little banged up,” Rodgers said. “Took some shots, knee’s a little swollen, but you know just kind of wear-and-tear after Week Four.”

While there doesn’t seem to be doubt about Rodgers’s availability for Sunday’s game in London, the knee could impact his movement inside and outside of the pocket against an aggressive Vikings defense.