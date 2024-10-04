Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams: Great guy and great player, rest is out of my hands

Given the reports out of Las Vegas over the last few days, it was a safe bet that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be asked about Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams at his Friday press conference.

Adams has reportedly asked for a trade away from the Raiders and there have been reports that he has his eyes on reuniting with Rodgers as a member of the Jets. Over the summer, Adams said in an interview that Rodgers has been “in the ear” about playing together and Rodgers said he “can’t wait” to be teammates with the wideout again but Rodgers had less to say about the prospect on Friday.

“I don’t know how much I can say about it because of tampering, but I still have a close friendship with him,” Rodgers said. “We spend time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy and a great player. The rest of that is out of my hands.”

Given his past comments, Rodgers may have different things to say about the prospect of an Adams trade when he’s not in front of cameras. For the time being, though, the Jets don’t have Adams and Rodgers is tasked with beating the Vikings this Sunday with the players who are on hand.