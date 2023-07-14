Aaron Rodgers on Hard Knocks: “They forced it down our throats”

For the first time in the history of the Hard Knocks series, the NFL has made a team do it when that team didn’t want to do it.

On Thursday, new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that it’s an assignment the team would rather avoid.

Speaking to KPIX-TV from the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Rodgers talked about the upcoming stint on HBO.

“I understand the appeal with us,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me. A lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations on our squad. So, they forced it down our throats, and we’ve got to deal with it.”

Rodgers admitted that he likes one thing about Hard Knocks.

“The voice of God, who narrates it,” Rodgers said. “Liev [Schreiber]. I hope I get meet him.”

Liev likely doesn’t show up on the set of training camp. He’ll be in a studio somewhere — assuming he’s willing to cross the various Hollywood-related picket lines to do it this year.

Maybe that’s how the Jets can get out of it. With writers and actors both on strike, just announce that they’re honoring the picket line and refusing to submit to the creation of entertainment that will be used to fill the void created by the absence of new scripted content.