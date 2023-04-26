 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers plans to start practicing “tomorrow”

  
Published April 26, 2023 10:27 AM
April 26, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Sauce Gardner’s remarks about bringing in Aaron Rodgers and explore how expectations for the Jets have been raised.

Although he wasn’t as specific and unequivocal as he could have been, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he will have a much higher commitment to participating in the voluntary portion of the offseason program in 2023 than he had in recent years.

Of course, in recent years, his commitment was none.

Pressed for a specific answer by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports during his introductory press conference on when he’ll practice, Rodgers said, “Does tomorrow count? Yeah, tomorrow. I’ll be in there tomorrow, yeah.”

Of course, there’s not actually practice tomorrow. The OTAs are still several weeks away.

Rodgers also said he wants to be around the guys and get to know the facility and the area. He also said he plans to “put together some fun events” so that he can start team building and get to know the guys.

Maybe he learned from his experience last year that being standoffish and aloof in the offseason won’t help the team, at all. Maybe, in his effort to stick it to his former team, he’ll work even harder to do everything he can to properly connect with his new one.