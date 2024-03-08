Aaron Rodgers says he might play up to four more years

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2024. He might be playing well beyond that, too.

Appearing recently on the Look Into It Podcast with Eddie Bravo, Rodgers discussed his plans for the balance of his career.

“I’m hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there to,” Rodgers said, via John Breech of CBSSports.com.

In 2023, Rodgers was limited to four snaps, thanks to a torn Achilles. Four years would take him to age 43; he’d turn 44 during the fourth season.

Can he do it? His arm will surely still be there. The challenge becomes the legs. He needs to not put too much stress on aging joints and ligaments and cartilage; he still has the power in his lower body to accelerate and move. The key will be to become more stationary, and to get rid of the ball in lieu of trying to run around with it.

It will be interesting to see whether he spends the rest of his career with the Jets. He has previously acknowledged that everyone is on the hot seat in 2024. If the team doesn’t thrive, maybe he’ll take the next step in the Brett Favre career arc and sign with the Vikings.