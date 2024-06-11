 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers skips start of mandatory minicamp, without permission

  
Published June 11, 2024 11:19 AM

In explaining away his “bullshit that has nothing do with winning needs to get out of the building” rant from January, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers later said it only applies during the season and in the building.

With the season not started and Rodgers not in the building for mandatory minicamp, his unexcused decision to not show up for the session apparently is not (in his view) “bullshit that has nothing to do with winning.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that Rodgers isn’t present for the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Rodgers opted instead to attend an event that is “very important to him.”

Apparently, the event is more important than showing up for mandatory minicamp. Which technically makes it “bullshit that has nothing to do with winning.”

It’s significant that the Jets didn’t excuse the absence. They easily could have. Even if they don’t exercise their right to fine him for the absence (Saleh said only that Rodgers is subject to the CBA fine schedule, not that he will be fined), it’s a public show of disapproval that surely will rankle the supersensitive signal-caller. He might find a way to express his displeasure, sooner or later.

But, hey, everything is great. Everything is fine. Everything is normal.

Like it always is for the New York Jets.