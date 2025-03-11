Aaron Rodgers, Steelers could have a deal in place by Tuesday

With Justin Fields agreeing to terms with the Jets and Sam Darnold poised to sign with the Seahawks, the Steelers don’t have many viable veteran quarterback options.

The Steelers began talking to quarterback Aaron Rodgers several days ago. With mounting indications that Fields would be leaving, the process accelerated.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers and Rodgers could have an agreement in place as soon as Tuesday. He won’t be able to sign until Wednesday, when the Jets release him.

There’s still a chance the Giants could pilfer Rodgers. If they make him a much richer offer, he might jump on the chance to stay in New York.

One big factor comes from Rodgers’s desire to play two more years. If he picks the Giants, and if the Giants fail to make it to the playoffs in 2025, co-owner John Mara could clean house in 2026. A new G.M. and a new head coach could result in the same decision the other New York team made this year — a decision to move on from Rodgers.

In Pittsburgh, Rodgers is far more likely to get a second season. And he’s far more likely to return to the postseason for the first time since 2022.