 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: Steelers used a silent count at home because Packers fans were so loud

  
Published October 27, 2025 04:14 AM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced the Packers for the first time on Sunday night, and he heard from Packers fans, thousands of whom turned out in Pittsburgh and made Rodgers’ job more difficult.

After the game, Rodgers said he had to use a silent count because his teammates couldn’t hear him at the line of scrimmage over the noise of the Packers fans.

“Packers fans travel really well,” Rodgers said. “First time in a while I used silent count for a home game. That’s a credit to those Packer fans.”

Rodgers was asked about hearing the fans chant “Go Pack Go” and said that’s something he’s heard many times.

“I’ve heard that chant for 18 years,” Rodgers said.

Ultimately, Rodgers said, he was frustrated by the Steelers’ 35-25 loss.

“Disappointed that I didn’t play better,” Rodgers said. “That we didn’t play better.”