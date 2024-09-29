Aaron Rodgers: The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers concurred with head coach Robert Saleh’s assessment of his health during a postgame press conference on Sunday, but he had a more negative take on his health.

Saleh said Rodgers was fine and dealing with “wear and tear” when he was moving gingerly on his left leg in the final minutes of their 10-9 home loss to the Patriots. Rodgers said he’s “banged up a little bit,” but called himself fine before moving onto his play.

Rodgers said the Jets “missed some easy stuff” and were sloppy in protection and on the penalty front all day long. Much of the game was played in heavy rain, but Rodgers said that didn’t excuse his 22-of-42 performance.

“I can’t say I had a spectacular game,” Rodgers said. “I missed some throws. The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws.”

The Jets offense looked much better against the Patriots in Week Three than it did on Sunday and they’ll need to recapture some of what they were doing in that game to beat the Vikings in London next weekend.