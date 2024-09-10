Aaron Rodgers: There were moments, but they were not sustained

The Jets’ third offensive possession on Monday night looked like what the team had been dreaming of since they traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 season.

Rodgers connected with wide receiver Garrett Wilson four times, including three third-down conversions, and running back Breece Hall capped the drive with a touchdown run that put the Jets up 7-3 on the 49ers. It was the veteran quarterback/young skill position player combo platter that the Jets were missing after Rodgers tore his Achilles last season and it provided a glimpse of what the offense can look like at full power.

It was a fleeting glimpse, however. The Jets didn’t pick up another first down in the first half and Rodgers threw an interception on the first possession of the third quarter. He would throw a 36-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard on the next drive, but the 49ers were way ahead by that point and the total effort wasn’t good enough. After the 32-19 loss, Rodgers declined to say a lack of time together kept the offense from fully clicking.

“That’s an excuse for sure,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I’m not going to use that. I don’t think we should. We expect greatness when we step on the field. There were moments, for sure, moments that felt really good, but they were not sustained. I felt like if we could just get a first down, we’d be rolling. Then we had those 3-and-outs, which hurt us. I think a lot of that stuff is correctible, which is great for coaches, but its’ frustrating for players, because we know how close we were-slash-are.”

Rodgers said “I can play better” and the Jets will work on making sure the whole unit is more productive in Tennessee in Week Two.