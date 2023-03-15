Aaron Rodgers: This isn’t a decision day, that’s already happened
Published March 15, 2023 09:17 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersteammates_230315
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess at what point current Jets players could be nervous about Aaron Rodgers’ teammates potentially joining him in New York, given there are only so many roster spots.
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear.
Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.”
It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision.
Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a trade to the Jets. The only question is whether (or when) the Packers and Jets will work out a deal.
Rodgers is currently running through the draft history of the Packers. Eventually, he may have more to say. When he does, we’ll post it.