 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: This isn’t a one-and-done in my mind

  
Published April 26, 2023 11:39 AM
nbc_pft_packerswondeal_230426
April 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Packers walked away from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the upper hand, but why it’s understandable the Jets paid so much for the QB.

During his introductory press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers deflected a question about playing beyond 2023 by saying he was “just going to focus on this season .”

Rodgers gave a different answer to that question a short time later. Rodgers met with beat reporters after the press conference came to an end and suggested that he’s viewing his time with the Jets lasting longer than just the 2023 season.

“This isn’t a one-and-done in my mind. This is a commitment,” Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Rodgers has not taken a snap with the Jets yet and there’s much to play out before there will be any clear idea of 2024 plans, but the prospect of multiple years with Rodgers running the offense will likely make it easier for anyone invested in the Jets to swallow the price the team paid to bring the quarterback to Jersey.