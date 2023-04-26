Aaron Rodgers: This isn’t a one-and-done in my mind

During his introductory press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers deflected a question about playing beyond 2023 by saying he was “just going to focus on this season .”

Rodgers gave a different answer to that question a short time later. Rodgers met with beat reporters after the press conference came to an end and suggested that he’s viewing his time with the Jets lasting longer than just the 2023 season.

“This isn’t a one-and-done in my mind. This is a commitment,” Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Rodgers has not taken a snap with the Jets yet and there’s much to play out before there will be any clear idea of 2024 plans, but the prospect of multiple years with Rodgers running the offense will likely make it easier for anyone invested in the Jets to swallow the price the team paid to bring the quarterback to Jersey.