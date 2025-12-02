Aaron Rodgers turns 42 today

Not many quarterbacks have continued to play beyond their 40th birthdays. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still going, at (as of today) the age of 42.

He’s clearly not the guy he once was, mainly because, at his best, he was one of the best ever. Quarterbacks whose brilliance comes in part from mobility are at greater risk of experiencing a more noticeable decline.

Yes, he has an arm that is still among the all-time greats. He can’t use it like he once did, because he can’t buy time with his legs. Like he once did.

His passing stats are still solid, even if they’re not close to what he did in his four MVP seasons. But the wins aren’t there. And Rodgers seems to be irritated on a regular basis, with a post-incompletion demeanor suggestion frustration not with himself but with someone else.

And as to the most important stat — winning — the latter years of Rodgers’s career aren’t going well. Over the last two seasons, he’s 11-17.

The situation has become complicated by Rodgers’s decision to call out unnamed teammates for skipping film sessions and running the wrong routes after Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Bills. Inevitably, reporters will try to find out who he’s talking about. They’ll start by asking coach Mike Tomlin about it today, during his weekly press conference, at noon ET on Tuesday.

Regardless, it feels as if the now-42-year-old Rodgers is finishing out the final games of his career. At a minimum, it seems as if a second year in Pittsburgh won’t be in the cards.

Unless someone like the Vikings believes his current skillset will be a significant upgrade over the team’s current options (and it very well may be), Rodgers may have no real options for 2026. If he even wants any.