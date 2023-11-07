Aaron Rodgers walking without limp eight weeks after Achilles’ tear

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making fast progress in his attempt to return this season from an Achilles’ tear.

Rodgers arrived to Monday night’s game against the Chargers several hours before the game, walking briskly to the locker room at MetLife Stadium. He previously rode in a motorized cart through the bowels of the stadium when attending games.

Rodgers threw on the field pregame, as he has before other games, but put weight on his surgically repaired left ankle and let it fly. The Jets’ social media account posted video of the throwing session with the caption “lettin’ it rip.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles eight weeks ago in the season opener against the Bills.

On Saturday at the Breeders’ Cup, Rodgers said “we’ll see what happens” when asked about a return in the 2023 season.