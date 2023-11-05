Aaron Rodgers on potential return this year: “We’ll see what happens”

As Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to recover from his torn Achilles tendon, he showed up on Saturday at the Breeder’s Cup. And he was interviewed by Britney Eurton of NBC Sports while attending the races in California.

The segment included a question about Rodgers’s ongoing efforts to get back on the field.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I do rehab every single day. This is part of my rehab, walking down to the betting window over here to grab some food or drink, which my trainers will be happy with that. I’m trying to put my leg up as much as I can. I’ve got my dad shoes on, my rockers, so I can walk without any pain. But it’s a process. Step by step. Day by day. There’s some great days, some rough days. But the goal for me is to come back this year. It’s got to be, otherwise I think it’d be a lot of rehab and pain. We’ll see what happens. I’ve got to hit some markers before that. I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way.

“But the team’s been playing good. Proud of Zach [Wilson]. Proud of the boys. We’re 4-3. We’ve got a big one on Monday night, and one coming up on NBC [against the Raiders] the following week. So excited to head back there tomorrow and see the fellas, cheer on a win, and keep getting better.”

It remains unclear whether Rodgers actually will make it back onto the field. It’s possible, as he suggested, that he has created an unrealistic goal in order to make it easier to endure the entire rehab process.

The season, as of this weekend, is halfway over. We’ll have to wait and see whether Rodgers can make it back before the regular season ends, and whether he’ll be able to return for the playoffs — if the Jets make it that far.