Aaron Rodgers’s hamstring “flared up” against Steelers, Jets expect him to play this week

  
Published October 23, 2024 11:04 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on the injury report because of his knee and ankle in recent weeks and Week Eight brings a new body part to the list.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said at his Wednesday press conference that Rodgers is now dealing with a hamstring injury as well. He said it “maybe” hindered Rodgers’s mobility in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, but there’s no thought it will interfere with his availability for this week.

“It is new,” Ulbrich said, via SNY. “Something that kinda flared up this past game. They’re gonna assess it all week long, he’s gonna treat his butt off like he always does and don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing.”

Ulbrich mentioned a hamstring issue for Rodgers a couple of weeks ago, but it was never listed on the injury report. That will change as the Jets move toward this weekend’s game against the Patriots.