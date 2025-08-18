Abdul Carter: Blocks that knocked me down might be the Jets’ only highlight all season

Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was not impressed by the Jets after their preseason game — even though two Jets put together an impressive highlight against Carter.

The NFL posted a highlight on social media of Jets tight end Stone Smartt laying a block on Carter that knocked him down. Carter started to get up, only to get knocked onto his butt again by Jets right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

Carter saw the highlight and wrote in his response that the two blocks “might be the only highlight of the Jets all season.”

It’s an odd response from Carter, to suggest that the Jets are a bad team even as he’s acknowledging a video showing that bad team knock him to the ground, twice. The Giants got the best of the Jets in their preseason matchup, but the Jets got the best of Carter on that play.