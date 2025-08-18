 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
nbc_pft_joemilton_250818.jpg
Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Abdul Carter: Blocks that knocked me down might be the Jets’ only highlight all season

  
Published August 18, 2025 09:44 AM

Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was not impressed by the Jets after their preseason game — even though two Jets put together an impressive highlight against Carter.

The NFL posted a highlight on social media of Jets tight end Stone Smartt laying a block on Carter that knocked him down. Carter started to get up, only to get knocked onto his butt again by Jets right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

Carter saw the highlight and wrote in his response that the two blocks “might be the only highlight of the Jets all season.”

It’s an odd response from Carter, to suggest that the Jets are a bad team even as he’s acknowledging a video showing that bad team knock him to the ground, twice. The Giants got the best of the Jets in their preseason matchup, but the Jets got the best of Carter on that play.