 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Abdul Carter won’t work out at Scouting Combine

  
Published February 24, 2025 04:10 PM

One of the top prospects in this year’s draft class won’t be working out in Indianapolis during this week’s Scouting Combine.

Defensive end Abdul Carter’s agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN that their client will not be doing on-field work. Carter injured his shoulder in Penn State’s playoff win over Boise State and played through it in a loss to Notre Dame, but was only cleared to return to full work a short time ago.

“We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level,” Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

March 28 is the date of Penn State’s pro day, which gives Carter, who is widely projected to be a top-five pick, over a month to prepare for his moment in the spotlight.