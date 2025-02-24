Abdul Carter won’t work out at Scouting Combine

One of the top prospects in this year’s draft class won’t be working out in Indianapolis during this week’s Scouting Combine.

Defensive end Abdul Carter’s agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN that their client will not be doing on-field work. Carter injured his shoulder in Penn State’s playoff win over Boise State and played through it in a loss to Notre Dame, but was only cleared to return to full work a short time ago.

“We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level,” Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

March 28 is the date of Penn State’s pro day, which gives Carter, who is widely projected to be a top-five pick, over a month to prepare for his moment in the spotlight.