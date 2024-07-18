Abner Haynes, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame, died Thursday at 86

Abner Haynes, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame, died Thursday in Dallas. He was 86.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Abner was one of the first great stars of the Dallas Texans and the American Football League. In the league’s first season in 1960, Abner earned Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and more importantly, he earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and fans alike. In addition to his on-the-field prowess, Abner was a man of courage and leadership from a very young age. He remained involved in the community well after his playing days were over, and his legacy extends far beyond the gridiron. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Guadalupe and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haynes and Leon King became the first Black athletes to play major college football in Texas in 1956 when they joined what then was North Texas State. Haynes led the Mean Green in rushing for three seasons and was an All-American in 1959.

Dallas Texans owner Lamar Hunt signed the running back following the 1959 Sun Bowl, and he led the AFL in rushing in 1960 and was its first player of the year. Haynes rushed for 875 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie and led the Texans in receptions with 55 for 576 yards and three touchdowns.

He scored 43 touchdowns in the first three years of the AFL and served as captain of the 1962 AFL champions.

Haynes played only two seasons in Kansas City after the team moved from Dallas in 1963. He finished his career with two seasons with the Broncos after a trade from Kansas City, and he split the 1967 season between the Dolphins and Jets.

The Chiefs inducted Haynes into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1991 and his No. 28 jersey is one of only 10 retired by the club.