Actual Sunday Ticket verdict is $4.696 billion, times three

There was some initial confusion as to the specific amount of the verdict entered against the NFL in the nationwide Sunday Ticket class action. We now have clarity.

The total verdict, as confirmed by the NFL, is $4.696 billion.

Under antitrust law, that gets tripled to $14.088 billion.

The judge could still throw it out. He could potentially reduce it. Regardless, for now, it’s $14.088 billion. That’s $440.25 million per team.

To put that in perspective, this year’s salary cap is $255.4 million per team.

So it’s a lot. But no one is going business. No one will need a bake sale. The ultra rich will be a little less rich but still incredibly rich when the dust settles on this case.