Actual Sunday Ticket verdict is $4.696 billion, times three

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
nbc_pftpm_newkickoffrule_240627.jpg
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
nbc_pftpm_almichaelsai_240627.jpg
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
nbc_pftpm_newkickoffrule_240627.jpg
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
nbc_pftpm_almichaelsai_240627.jpg
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Actual Sunday Ticket verdict is $4.696 billion, times three

  
Published June 27, 2024 11:28 PM

There was some initial confusion as to the specific amount of the verdict entered against the NFL in the nationwide Sunday Ticket class action. We now have clarity.

The total verdict, as confirmed by the NFL, is $4.696 billion.

Under antitrust law, that gets tripled to $14.088 billion.

The judge could still throw it out. He could potentially reduce it. Regardless, for now, it’s $14.088 billion. That’s $440.25 million per team.

To put that in perspective, this year’s salary cap is $255.4 million per team.

So it’s a lot. But no one is going business. No one will need a bake sale. The ultra rich will be a little less rich but still incredibly rich when the dust settles on this case.