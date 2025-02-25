 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coenint_250225.jpg
Jags’ Coen starting from ‘ground up’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_morrisintv_250225.jpg
Morris: Starting Penix was ‘the right decision’
nbc_pft_mcdanielint_250225.jpg
McDaniel unpacks cause of Tyreek’s frustrations

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coenint_250225.jpg
Jags’ Coen starting from ‘ground up’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_morrisintv_250225.jpg
Morris: Starting Penix was ‘the right decision’
nbc_pft_mcdanielint_250225.jpg
McDaniel unpacks cause of Tyreek’s frustrations

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Peters: Everything’s still on the table with Jonathan Allen

  
Published February 25, 2025 01:09 PM

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters confirmed that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has received permission to speak to other teams about a trade, but it’s far from guaranteed that Allen will be leaving the team this offseason.

Peters said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Allen “wanted to be able to explore opportunities” as he heads into the final year of his contract and that the team has been staying in regular contact with him and his agent as that process plays out. Peters said he expects to see Allen’s agent at the Combine later this week and stressed that no outcome has been ruled out at this point.

“Really, everything’s still on the table in terms of whether it’s trade or staying here or whatever,” Peters said, via Heather McDonough of NBC4 in Washington. “We’re still going through that. It’s kind of early in the stages. We haven’t done a lot of exploring yet, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Peters said there’s no deadline to come to a decision about where Allen will be playing in 2025, but it seems like the sort of information a team planning for the next season would like to know sooner rather than later.