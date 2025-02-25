Adam Peters: Everything’s still on the table with Jonathan Allen

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters confirmed that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has received permission to speak to other teams about a trade, but it’s far from guaranteed that Allen will be leaving the team this offseason.

Peters said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Allen “wanted to be able to explore opportunities” as he heads into the final year of his contract and that the team has been staying in regular contact with him and his agent as that process plays out. Peters said he expects to see Allen’s agent at the Combine later this week and stressed that no outcome has been ruled out at this point.

“Really, everything’s still on the table in terms of whether it’s trade or staying here or whatever,” Peters said, via Heather McDonough of NBC4 in Washington. “We’re still going through that. It’s kind of early in the stages. We haven’t done a lot of exploring yet, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Peters said there’s no deadline to come to a decision about where Allen will be playing in 2025, but it seems like the sort of information a team planning for the next season would like to know sooner rather than later.